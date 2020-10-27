Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,568,650 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.4 Billion, closed the recent trade at $69.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.86 on the day or -1.22% during that session. The MRNA stock price is -37.23% off its 52-week high price of $95.21 and 77.63% above the 52-week low of $15.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Despite being -1.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the MRNA stock price touched $72.53- or saw a rise of 4.83%. Year-to-date, Moderna, Inc. shares have moved 252.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have changed -0.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $92.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41 while the price target rests at a high of $136. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +96.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.91% from current levels.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Moderna, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +46.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.58%, compared to 13.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.2% and 27% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +413.6%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $77.51 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $155.34 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $18.36 Million and $14.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 322.2% for the current quarter and 1005.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.8%.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.53% with a share float percentage of 70.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moderna, Inc. having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 39.87 Million shares worth more than $2.56 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 10.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 37.53 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.41 Billion and represent 9.51% of shares outstanding.