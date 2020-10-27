Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 30,804,874 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.03 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.9% during that session. The JMIA stock price is -32.56% off its 52-week high price of $23.9 and 88.08% above the 52-week low of $2.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Sporting 0.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the JMIA stock price touched $19.60- or saw a rise of 8.01%. Year-to-date, Jumia Technologies AG shares have moved 167.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) have changed 132.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.27 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.41 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $45.57 Million and $44.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.4% for the current quarter and 5.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +10%.