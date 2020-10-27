9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has a beta value of -4.63 and has seen 2,712,067 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.6 Million, closed the last trade at $0.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -8.25% during that session. The NMTR stock price is -71.83% off its 52-week high price of $1.22 and 47.89% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 852.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 509.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +604.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 322.54% from current levels.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +16.8%.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.73% with a share float percentage of 3.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 25.72 Million shares worth more than $14.73 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 18.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Granite Point Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 1.09 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $622.76 Thousand and represent 0.78% of shares outstanding.