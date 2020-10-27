Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has a beta value of 0.25 and has seen 2,819,162 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.2 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.48 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 1.55% during that session. The ZNGA stock price is -12.76% off its 52-week high price of $10.69 and 40.4% above the 52-week low of $5.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.52 Million shares.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) trade information

Sporting 1.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the ZNGA stock price touched $9.52-0 or saw a rise of 0.84%. Year-to-date, Zynga Inc. shares have moved 54.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have changed 5.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 105.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.7.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zynga Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3500%, compared to 5.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80% and 12.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41.8%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $625.27 Million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $650.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $384.97 Million and $433.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 62.4% for the current quarter and 50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +147.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.76%.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.1% with a share float percentage of 87.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zynga Inc. having a total of 491 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 86.95 Million shares worth more than $829.5 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 64.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $614.44 Million and represent 5.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 24524877 shares of worth $233.97 Million while later fund manager owns 21.54 Million shares of worth $205.49 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2% of company’s outstanding stock.