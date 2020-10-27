Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) has a beta value of 1 and has seen 4,328,133 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.52 Million, closed the last trade at $2.73 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 7.06% during that session. The SCKT stock price is -64.84% off its 52-week high price of $4.5 and 72.16% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.6 Million shares.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) trade information

Sporting 7.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the SCKT stock price touched $4.50-3 or saw a rise of 39.33%. Year-to-date, Socket Mobile, Inc. shares have moved 69.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 99.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) have changed 131.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.21.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +149.3%.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.14% with a share float percentage of 8.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Socket Mobile, Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC with over 306.43 Thousand shares worth more than $474.97 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC held 5.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CSS LLC, with the holding of over 55.86 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $86.58 Thousand and represent 0.92% of shares outstanding.