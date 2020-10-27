Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 4,279,054 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.78 Million, closed the last trade at $0.63 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 12.54% during that session. The CLSN stock price is -931.75% off its 52-week high price of $6.5 and 15.9% above the 52-week low of $0.5298. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 792.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 961.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) trade information

Sporting 12.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the CLSN stock price touched $0.649 or saw a rise of 2.93%. Year-to-date, Celsion Corporation shares have moved -63.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) have changed -13.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 534.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +534.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 534.92% from current levels.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celsion Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.77%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $80Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $125Million and $125Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -36% for the current quarter and -36% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.2%.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.61% with a share float percentage of 15.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celsion Corporation having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.35 Million shares worth more than $5Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 714.74 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.66 Million and represent 1.98% of shares outstanding.