Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) has a beta value of -0.19 and has seen 4,672,696 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.45 Million, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.23% during that session. The BBI stock price is -665.39% off its 52-week high price of $3.98 and 3.85% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) trade information

Sporting 0.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the BBI stock price touched $0.864 or saw a rise of 39.8%. Year-to-date, Brickell Biotech, Inc. shares have moved -65.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -38.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) have changed -35.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 256.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 116.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 957.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1053.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 861.54% from current levels.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.6%.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.99% with a share float percentage of 37.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brickell Biotech, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CVI Holdings, LLC with over 1.28 Million shares worth more than $1.28 Million. As of June 29, 2020, CVI Holdings, LLC held 3.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C., with the holding of over 950.91 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $950.81 Thousand and represent 2.91% of shares outstanding.