Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 4,310,054 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -4.57% during that session. The INO stock price is -223.35% off its 52-week high price of $33.79 and 80% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Despite being -4.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the INO stock price touched $11.46- or saw a rise of 8.8%. Year-to-date, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 216.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have changed -38.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 57.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +139.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.44% from current levels.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.03%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24% and 44.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +43.7%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.05 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.78 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $866Million and $279Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 252.2% for the current quarter and 538% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.4%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.41% with a share float percentage of 30.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.78 Million shares worth more than $371.47 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.59 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $258.32 Million and represent 5.72% of shares outstanding.