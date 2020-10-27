Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,315,971 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.09 Million, closed the last trade at $0.79 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 8.96% during that session. The YGYI stock price is -531.65% off its 52-week high price of $4.99 and 43.04% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 895.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) trade information

Sporting 8.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the YGYI stock price touched $1.04 or saw a rise of 23.61%. Year-to-date, Youngevity International, Inc. shares have moved -75.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 60.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) have changed 37.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 670.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 659.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +659.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 659.49% from current levels.

Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.2 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $36.11 Million and $56.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3% for the current quarter and -23.1% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.37% with a share float percentage of 20.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Youngevity International, Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 506.66 Thousand shares worth more than $719.46 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 175.17 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $248.74 Thousand and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.