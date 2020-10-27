Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 5,279,705 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.2 Million, closed the last trade at $0.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.9% during that session. The ONTX stock price is -477.78% off its 52-week high price of $1.56 and 62.96% above the 52-week low of $0.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

Despite being -4.9% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the ONTX stock price touched $0.3072 or saw a rise of 12.76%. Year-to-date, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -30.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) have changed -6.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 577.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1011.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.11% from current levels.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -91.95%, compared to 15.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 96% and 92.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +67.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +70%.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.16% with a share float percentage of 11.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.1 Million shares worth more than $3.45 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.19 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $672.19 Thousand and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 5090648 shares of worth $2.88 Million while later fund manager owns 944.32 Thousand shares of worth $534.58 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.