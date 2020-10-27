iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,848,382 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.2 Billion, closed the recent trade at $23.3 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 0.87% during that session. The IQ stock price is -18.03% off its 52-week high price of $27.5 and 37.73% above the 52-week low of $14.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.39 Million shares.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Sporting 0.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the IQ stock price touched $23.50- or saw a rise of 0.13%. Year-to-date, iQIYI, Inc. shares have moved 11.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have changed 0.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.19.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iQIYI, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +38.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.59%, compared to 8.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31% and 8.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.5%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.07 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.12 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.06 Billion and $1.07 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.2% for the current quarter and 4.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.75%.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.73% with a share float percentage of 60.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iQIYI, Inc. having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 46.69 Million shares worth more than $1.08 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. held 2.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Credit Suisse Ag/, with the holding of over 19.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $450.02 Million and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 3819022 shares of worth $80.58 Million while later fund manager owns 3.08 Million shares of worth $64.93 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.