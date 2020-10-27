Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has a beta value of 2.1 and has seen 3,852,534 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.76 Million, closed the last trade at $0.8 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.6% during that session. The ADMP stock price is -88.75% off its 52-week high price of $1.51 and 66.25% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Sporting 0.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the ADMP stock price touched $0.862 or saw a rise of 7.4%. Year-to-date, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares have moved 13.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) have changed 10.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +87.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25% from current levels.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +76.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.27%, compared to 15.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.3% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.98 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.24 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.37 Million and $5.54 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.6% for the current quarter and 12.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.9%.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.55% with a share float percentage of 14.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.9 Million shares worth more than $1.02 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.33 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $715.98 Thousand and represent 1.42% of shares outstanding.