Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 3,450,163 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.58 Million, closed the last trade at $0.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.2% during that session. The TNXP stock price is -525% off its 52-week high price of $4 and 39.06% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Despite being -4.2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the TNXP stock price touched $0.7227 or saw a rise of 11.64%. Year-to-date, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares have moved -45.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have changed -24.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 992.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 110.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 368.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +368.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 368.75% from current levels.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +92.8%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7% with a share float percentage of 7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 442.81 Thousand shares worth more than $270.34 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 383.08 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $233.87 Thousand and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.