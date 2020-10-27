RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 3,059,055 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.19 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.84 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 11.33% during that session. The RNWK stock price is -21.74% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 82.61% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 181.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 412.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) trade information

Sporting 11.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the RNWK stock price touched $1.9 or saw a rise of 1.58%. Year-to-date, RealNetworks, Inc. shares have moved 55.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) have changed 57.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 447.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 253.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $6.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +253.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 253.26% from current levels.

RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.11 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $30Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2017. Year-ago sales stood $29.73 Million and $31.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.4% for the current quarter and -3.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +20.8%.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.28% with a share float percentage of 73.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RealNetworks, Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ariel Investments, LLC with over 3.47 Million shares worth more than $4.51 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Ariel Investments, LLC held 9.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 1.83 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.38 Million and represent 4.78% of shares outstanding.