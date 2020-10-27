CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 2,225,543 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.55 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.49 per share which meant it gained $1.07 on the day or 16.74% during that session. The CHFS stock price is -5.47% off its 52-week high price of $7.9 and 96.26% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 406.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.26.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) trade information

Sporting 16.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the CHFS stock price touched $7.81-2 or saw a rise of 2.46%. Year-to-date, CHF Solutions, Inc. shares have moved -70.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) have changed -13.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 83.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 393.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $54. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +620.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 167.02% from current levels.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, with the holding of over 6.67 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.76 Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 10096 shares of worth $145.02 Thousand while later fund manager owns 4.34 Thousand shares of worth $47.75 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.