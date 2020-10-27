Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 7,423,168 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.68 Billion, closed the recent trade at $17.73 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 2.13% during that session. The FCX stock price is -5.36% off its 52-week high price of $18.68 and 72.81% above the 52-week low of $4.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Sporting 2.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the FCX stock price touched $18.68- or saw a rise of 5.03%. Year-to-date, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have moved 35.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have changed 15.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.76% from current levels.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +94.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2450%, compared to 10.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2100% and 1300% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.9%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.71 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.01 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.31 Billion and $3.91 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.1% for the current quarter and 2.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -109.8%.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 21 and January 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 3.48%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.17% with a share float percentage of 75.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. having a total of 982 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 160.4 Million shares worth more than $1.86 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 113.36 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 Billion and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.