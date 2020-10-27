First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1,192,270 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.75 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -2.6% during that session. The FHN stock price is -66.38% off its 52-week high price of $17.42 and 40.11% above the 52-week low of $6.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.25 Million shares.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

Despite being -2.6% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the FHN stock price touched $11.77- or saw a rise of 11.3%. Year-to-date, First Horizon National Corporation shares have moved -36.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) have changed 18.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.61.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Horizon National Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +19.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -53.61%, compared to -22.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -51.2% and -29.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +39%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $799.54 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $795.27 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $472.41 Million and $494.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 69.2% for the current quarter and 60.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.5%.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon National Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 15 and January 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.6 at a share yield of 5.42%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.79%.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.96% with a share float percentage of 89.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Horizon National Corporation having a total of 500 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 33.83 Million shares worth more than $336.98 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 31.53 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $314.07 Million and represent 10.1% of shares outstanding.