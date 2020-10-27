EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 1,309,582 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.04 Billion, closed the recent trade at $34.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -1.75% during that session. The EOG stock price is -160.9% off its 52-week high price of $89.54 and 21.33% above the 52-week low of $27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

Despite being -1.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the EOG stock price touched $37.71- or saw a rise of 8.46%. Year-to-date, EOG Resources, Inc. shares have moved -58.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have changed -7.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $46 while the price target rests at a high of $86. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +150.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.03% from current levels.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EOG Resources, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -84.34%, compared to -42.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -86.7% and -77.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.4%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.53 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.88 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.3 Billion and $4.32 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -41.3% for the current quarter and -33.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -18.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.08%.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.5 at a share yield of 4.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.07%.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.21% with a share float percentage of 89.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EOG Resources, Inc. having a total of 1262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 71.31 Million shares worth more than $3.61 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 51.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.63 Billion and represent 8.92% of shares outstanding.