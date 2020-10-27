Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 1,305,069 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.57 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.02 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 6.51% during that session. The MSN stock price is -32.35% off its 52-week high price of $1.35 and 38.24% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 375.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) trade information

Sporting 6.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the MSN stock price touched $1.16 or saw a rise of 12.07%. Year-to-date, Emerson Radio Corp. shares have moved 24.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) have changed 53.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 390.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +390.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 390.2% from current levels.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -84.2%.

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.07% with a share float percentage of 36.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Emerson Radio Corp. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 908.35 Thousand shares worth more than $608.59 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 293.47 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $196.63 Thousand and represent 1.39% of shares outstanding.