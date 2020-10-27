Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,955,352 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.19 Billion, closed the recent trade at $56.71 per share which meant it gained $1.96 on the day or 3.58% during that session. The NET stock price is -9.08% off its 52-week high price of $61.86 and 73.46% above the 52-week low of $15.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

Sporting 3.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the NET stock price touched $58.30- or saw a rise of 3.76%. Year-to-date, Cloudflare, Inc. shares have moved 228.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have changed 40.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump -9.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -47.1% from current levels.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cloudflare, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +133.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -64.58%, compared to 4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.7% and 16.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41.6%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $103.17 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $112.24 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $70.23 Million and $83.93 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.9% for the current quarter and 33.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -143.4%.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.28% with a share float percentage of 50.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloudflare, Inc. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Venrock Management V, LLC with over 31.4 Million shares worth more than $1.13 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Venrock Management V, LLC held 16.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 24.73 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $889.03 Million and represent 12.83% of shares outstanding.