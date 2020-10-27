Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1,801,777 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.59 Million, closed the last trade at $1.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -10.53% during that session. The CTXR stock price is -93.14% off its 52-week high price of $1.97 and 60.78% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 439.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +586.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 292.16% from current levels.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.9%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.53% with a share float percentage of 20.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 539.35 Thousand shares worth more than $609.46 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Argent Wealth Management, LLC, with the holding of over 164.44 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $185.82 Thousand and represent 0.89% of shares outstanding.