China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,447,285 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.61 Million, closed the last trade at $1.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.9% during that session. The PLIN stock price is -360.19% off its 52-week high price of $4.74 and 39.81% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.58 Million shares.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

Despite being -1.9% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the PLIN stock price touched $1.5 or saw a rise of 31.33%. Year-to-date, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. shares have moved -73.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) have changed 54.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 244.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 94.82.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.45% with a share float percentage of 1.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 19.96 Thousand shares worth more than $25.95 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 18.27 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.75 Thousand and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.