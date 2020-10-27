Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 12,801,786 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.15 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.7 per share which meant it lost -$3.66 on the day or -68.28% during that session. The CATB stock price is -405.29% off its 52-week high price of $8.59 and 4.12% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 436.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 326.39 Million shares.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) trade information

Despite being -68.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the CATB stock price touched $6.01-7 or saw a rise of 71.99%. Year-to-date, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -71.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -71.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) have changed -73.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 786.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.1%.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.87% with a share float percentage of 41.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 3.05 Million shares worth more than $19.6 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 15.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.11 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.13 Million and represent 5.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.33% shares in the company for having 1781000 shares of worth $10.29 Million while later fund manager owns 1.22 Million shares of worth $7.05 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.39% of company’s outstanding stock.