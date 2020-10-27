Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has a beta value of 2.94 and has seen 1,953,530 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.93 Million, closed the last trade at $5.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -4.15% during that session. The CPE stock price is -880.32% off its 52-week high price of $49.8 and 25.2% above the 52-week low of $3.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Despite being -4.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the CPE stock price touched $5.31-4 or saw a rise of 4.33%. Year-to-date, Callon Petroleum Company shares have moved -89.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) have changed 4.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +254.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -80.31% from current levels.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Callon Petroleum Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -51.71%, compared to -43.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -97.4% and -69.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41.6%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $249.69 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $253.29 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $155.38 Million and $196.09 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.7% for the current quarter and 29.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -82.3%.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.21 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.94 Million and represent 0.81% of shares outstanding.