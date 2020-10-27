Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 4,751,256 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.41 Billion, closed the recent trade at $2.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.88% during that session. The SAN stock price is -114.22% off its 52-week high price of $4.37 and 12.75% above the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.67 Million shares.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Despite being -0.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the SAN stock price touched $2.10-1 or saw a rise of 1.67%. Year-to-date, Banco Santander, S.A. shares have moved -50.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have changed 12.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -17.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.37%.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.79% with a share float percentage of 1.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander, S.A. having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 118.69 Million shares worth more than $286.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 18.21 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.89 Million and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.