Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has a beta value of 4.99 and has seen 8,481,901 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $999Million, closed the last trade at $3.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -6.77% during that session. The AR stock price is -24.73% off its 52-week high price of $4.64 and 82.8% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Despite being -6.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the AR stock price touched $4.13-9 or saw a rise of 9.93%. Year-to-date, Antero Resources Corporation shares have moved 30.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) have changed 25.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 59.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $7.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +94.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.8% from current levels.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Antero Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +68.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 477.78%, compared to -43.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 79.6% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.3%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $997.79 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.01 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.12 Billion and $1.05 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.8% for the current quarter and -3.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.7%.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.41% with a share float percentage of 122.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Resources Corporation having a total of 310 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.27 Million shares worth more than $56.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.41 Million and represent 6.66% of shares outstanding.