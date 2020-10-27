Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) has a beta value of -2.07 and has seen 4,403,852 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $213.03 Million, closed the last trade at $0.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -4.48% during that session. The IDEX stock price is -342.22% off its 52-week high price of $3.98 and 68.89% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Despite being -4.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the IDEX stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 21.94%. Year-to-date, Ideanomics, Inc. shares have moved 4.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) have changed -7.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 455.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +455.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 455.56% from current levels.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -135.1%.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.96% with a share float percentage of 7.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ideanomics, Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 1.53 Million shares worth more than $3.07 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paloma Partners Management Co, with the holding of over 596.46 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.2 Million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.