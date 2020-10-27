Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) has a beta value of 2.2 and has seen 25,520,267 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $315.4 Million, closed the last trade at $1.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -7.1% during that session. The GNUS stock price is -714.58% off its 52-week high price of $11.73 and 96.39% above the 52-week low of $0.052. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Despite being -7.1% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the GNUS stock price touched $1.58 or saw a rise of 8.86%. Year-to-date, Genius Brands International, Inc. shares have moved 428.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) have changed 15.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 212.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +212.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 212.5% from current levels.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.8%.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.9% with a share float percentage of 28.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Brands International, Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anson Funds Management LP with over 17.86 Million shares worth more than $40.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Anson Funds Management LP held 8.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 5.95 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.39 Million and represent 2.72% of shares outstanding.