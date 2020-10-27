Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 1,224,948 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -1.85% during that session. The ATRA stock price is -35.01% off its 52-week high price of $19.36 and 68.48% above the 52-week low of $4.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 588.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 798.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.09.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Despite being -1.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the ATRA stock price touched $14.84- or saw a rise of 3.37%. Year-to-date, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -12.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have changed 10.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $78. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +443.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -44.21% from current levels.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -7.7%.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.98% with a share float percentage of 110.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 9.92 Million shares worth more than $144.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 13.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 6.84 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.71 Million and represent 9.21% of shares outstanding.