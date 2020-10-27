Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has a beta value of 2.67 and has seen 1,355,605 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $372.32 Million, closed the last trade at $7.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.64 on the day or -8.22% during that session. The TGI stock price is -310.91% off its 52-week high price of $29.38 and 57.76% above the 52-week low of $3.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 Million shares.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

Despite being -8.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the TGI stock price touched $7.98-1 or saw a rise of 10.4%. Year-to-date, Triumph Group, Inc. shares have moved -71.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have changed 4.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Triumph Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +8.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -121.03%, compared to -14.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -143.8% and -111.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -36%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +91.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -11.44%.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.81% with a share float percentage of 105.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Triumph Group, Inc. having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.33 Million shares worth more than $66.05 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 7.19 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.76 Million and represent 13.8% of shares outstanding.