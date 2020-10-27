F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1,174,065 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.42 Billion, closed the recent trade at $135.67 per share which meant it gained $10.1 on the day or 8.04% during that session. The FFIV stock price is -15.25% off its 52-week high price of $156.36 and 41.2% above the 52-week low of $79.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 887.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 754.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.37.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) trade information

Sporting 8.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the FFIV stock price touched $139.79 or saw a rise of 3.43%. Year-to-date, F5 Networks, Inc. shares have moved -3.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have changed 12.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $161.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $124 while the price target rests at a high of $190. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.6% from current levels.

F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that F5 Networks, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.92%, compared to 4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.5% and -10.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.7%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $606.29 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $592.79 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $590.39 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -7.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.84%.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.01% with a share float percentage of 95.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with F5 Networks, Inc. having a total of 776 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.8 Million shares worth more than $948.77 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.76 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $664.36 Million and represent 7.79% of shares outstanding.