K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 1,627,847 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.25 Billion, closed the recent trade at $30.04 per share which meant it gained $1.81 on the day or 6.41% during that session. The LRN stock price is -75.9% off its 52-week high price of $52.84 and 49.87% above the 52-week low of $15.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 834.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 Million shares.

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) trade information

Sporting 6.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the LRN stock price touched $33.85- or saw a rise of 11.32%. Year-to-date, K12 Inc. shares have moved 47.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) have changed 13.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.74.

K12 Inc. (LRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that K12 Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +28.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90%, compared to 8.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -24% and 53.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +38.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $362.52 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $366.28 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $253.94 Million and $257.21 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.8% for the current quarter and 42.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -33.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.48% with a share float percentage of 97.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with K12 Inc. having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.53 Million shares worth more than $96.16 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 3.42 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.15 Million and represent 8.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 1093656 shares of worth $29.79 Million while later fund manager owns 1.07 Million shares of worth $49Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.59% of company’s outstanding stock.