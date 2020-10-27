WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1,211,113 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.58 Million, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.21% during that session. The WYY stock price is -83.33% off its 52-week high price of $0.99 and 44.44% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 265.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 961.61 Million shares.

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) trade information

Despite being -2.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the WYY stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 8.49%. Year-to-date, WidePoint Corporation shares have moved 35.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) have changed 9.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 204.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +115.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.98% with a share float percentage of 23.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WidePoint Corporation having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. with over 6.79 Million shares worth more than $4.72 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. held 8.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 3.42 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.38 Million and represent 4.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 1972504 shares of worth $1.37 Million while later fund manager owns 702.92 Thousand shares of worth $488.88 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.