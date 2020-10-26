Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 2,375,288 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.63 Billion, closed the last trade at $48.34 per share which meant it lost -$2.78 on the day or -5.44% during that session. The WGO stock price is -50.29% off its 52-week high price of $72.65 and 64.96% above the 52-week low of $16.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 712.72 Million shares.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) trade information

Despite being -5.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the WGO stock price touched $58.90- or saw a rise of 17.93%. Year-to-date, Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares have moved -8.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have changed -3.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +16.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.26%, compared to 16.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.6% and 15.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $722.89 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $724.42 Million for the next quarter concluding in November 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $530.4 Million and $538.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.3% for the current quarter and 34.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -47.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

WGO Dividends

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 18 and December 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 0.99%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.24%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.14% with a share float percentage of 98.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Winnebago Industries, Inc. having a total of 311 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.85 Million shares worth more than $323.29 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 2.21 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.04 Million and represent 6.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 2091634 shares of worth $108.07 Million while later fund manager owns 908.78 Thousand shares of worth $60.54 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.7% of company’s outstanding stock.