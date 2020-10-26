Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) has a beta value of 3.03 and has seen 4,353,411 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.42 Million, closed the last trade at $1.44 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 10.77% during that session. The STAF stock price is -131.94% off its 52-week high price of $3.34 and 80.56% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.08 Million shares.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Sporting 10.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the STAF stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 7.1%. Year-to-date, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 79.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) have changed 146.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 142.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 46.17.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +193.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -119.05%, compared to -31.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5% and 532.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.45 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $57.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $67.32 Million and $63.83 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.1% for the current quarter and -10.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.7%.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 12 and August 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 6.59%.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.17% with a share float percentage of 3.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 66.58 Thousand shares worth more than $52.61 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 41.65 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.91 Thousand and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 32301 shares of worth $20.18 Thousand while later fund manager owns 31.04 Thousand shares of worth $24.52 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.