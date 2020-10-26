Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 7,327,170 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $213.74 Million, closed the last trade at $3.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -3.86% during that session. The NNDM stock price is -50.75% off its 52-week high price of $6 and 87.19% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Despite being -3.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the NNDM stock price touched $5.31-2 or saw a rise of 25.05%. Year-to-date, Nano Dimension Ltd. shares have moved 57.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) have changed 178.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50.75% from current levels.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +71.8%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.66% with a share float percentage of 1.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano Dimension Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC with over 242.2 Thousand shares worth more than $532.84 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC held 2.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 208.9 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $459.58 Thousand and represent 2.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 150000 shares of worth $330Thousand while later fund manager owns 132.92 Thousand shares of worth $304.39 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.