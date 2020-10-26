Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 2,113,201 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.8 Million, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.6% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -369.23% off its 52-week high price of $1.22 and 3.46% above the 52-week low of $0.251. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Despite being -1.6% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the JAGX stock price touched $0.311 or saw a rise of 15.21%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health, Inc. shares have moved -67.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed -18.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 380.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 63.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1823.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1823.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1823.08% from current levels.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jaguar Health, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -89.99%, compared to 15.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.1% and 93.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +306.4%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -311.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.21% with a share float percentage of 6.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaguar Health, Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wedbush Securities Inc with over 115Thousand shares worth more than $33.29 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Wedbush Securities Inc held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 109.18 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.94 Thousand and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 30283 shares of worth $14.68 Thousand while later fund manager owns 5.08 Thousand shares of worth $2.46 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.