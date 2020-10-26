Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,219,905 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.96 Million, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.71% during that session. The HJLI stock price is -136.11% off its 52-week high price of $0.85 and 41.39% above the 52-week low of $0.211. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) trade information

Despite being -3.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the HJLI stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 19.8%. Year-to-date, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. shares have moved -34.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) have changed -13.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 483.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.1 while the price target rests at a high of $2.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +483.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 483.33% from current levels.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.3%.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.27% with a share float percentage of 1.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 270.12 Thousand shares worth more than $104.24 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 52.7 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.34 Thousand and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.