Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 7,470,052 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $798.12 Billion, closed the recent trade at $280.85 per share which meant it lost -$3.94 on the day or -1.38% during that session. The FB stock price is -8.48% off its 52-week high price of $304.67 and 51.18% above the 52-week low of $137.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Facebook, Inc. (FB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 49 have rated it as a Hold, with 38 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.89.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade information

Despite being -1.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the FB stock price touched $285.24 or saw a rise of 0.25%. Year-to-date, Facebook, Inc. shares have moved 38.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have changed 11.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $299.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $195 while the price target rests at a high of $340. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.57% from current levels.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Facebook, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +51.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.28%, compared to 10.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.8% and 3.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.5%.

39 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.73 Billion for the current quarter. 38 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.13 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $17.65 Billion and $21.08 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.7% for the current quarter and 14.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.27%.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.41% with a share float percentage of 79.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Facebook, Inc. having a total of 3459 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 188.14 Million shares worth more than $42.72 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 161.27 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.62 Billion and represent 6.71% of shares outstanding.