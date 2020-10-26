SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has a beta value of 2.39 and has seen 1,235,545 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.86 Billion, closed the last trade at $23.82 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 0.55% during that session. The SEAS stock price is -55.16% off its 52-week high price of $36.96 and 71.66% above the 52-week low of $6.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.83.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) trade information

Sporting 0.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the SEAS stock price touched $24.77- or saw a rise of 3.84%. Year-to-date, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved -24.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have changed 24.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump -5.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.83% from current levels.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +70.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -368.35%, compared to -17.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -166.9% and -171% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74.1%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $99.16 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $91.36 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $473.67 Million and $298.01 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -79.1% for the current quarter and -69.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +114.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.61%.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.18% with a share float percentage of 107.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. having a total of 262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hill Path Capital, LP with over 27.21 Million shares worth more than $402.91 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Hill Path Capital, LP held 34.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with the holding of over 8.24 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $122.05 Million and represent 10.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.45% shares in the company for having 2696382 shares of worth $39.93 Million while later fund manager owns 1.45 Million shares of worth $21.43 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.