Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,531,883 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.59 Billion, closed the recent trade at $222.24 per share which meant it lost -$1.72 on the day or -0.77% during that session. The ROKU stock price is -7.6% off its 52-week high price of $239.14 and 73.8% above the 52-week low of $58.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.32 Million shares.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Despite being -0.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the ROKU stock price touched $229.55 or saw a rise of 2.57%. Year-to-date, Roku, Inc. shares have moved 67.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have changed 22.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Roku, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +74.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 176.92%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -86.4% and -38.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +40.9%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $366.04 Million for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $553.44 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $260.93 Million and $411.23 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.3% for the current quarter and 34.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -514.5%.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.97% with a share float percentage of 68.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roku, Inc. having a total of 649 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.15 Million shares worth more than $1.18 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 9.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.53 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $993.51 Million and represent 8.05% of shares outstanding.