Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) has a beta value of 3.41 and has seen 2,221,300 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.76 Million, closed the last trade at $2.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.23% during that session. The OPTT stock price is -73.02% off its 52-week high price of $3.72 and 84.65% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) trade information

Despite being -0.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the OPTT stock price touched $2.48-1 or saw a rise of 13.1%. Year-to-date, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 147.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) have changed 136.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 309.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 31.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1200, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55713.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1200 while the price target rests at a high of $1200. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55713.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 55713.95% from current levels.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +60.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +84.9%.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.52% with a share float percentage of 2.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 122.58 Thousand shares worth more than $86.39 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 29.2 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.58 Thousand and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 18163 shares of worth $12.8 Thousand while later fund manager owns 3.55 Thousand shares of worth $4.25 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.