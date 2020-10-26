Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 1,339,710 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $711.58 Million, closed the last trade at $15.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.93 on the day or -5.67% during that session. The HA stock price is -102.59% off its 52-week high price of $31.34 and 51.2% above the 52-week low of $7.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.48.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) trade information

Despite being -5.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the HA stock price touched $16.51- or saw a rise of 6.3%. Year-to-date, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -47.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have changed 20.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -54.75% from current levels.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +34.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -329.35%, compared to -41.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -303.5% and -367.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -67.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.2%.

HA Dividends

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and October 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 3.95%.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.13% with a share float percentage of 97.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.87 Million shares worth more than $96.4 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.4 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.82 Million and represent 9.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are U.S. Global Airline ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.21% shares in the company for having 3774826 shares of worth $48.66 Million while later fund manager owns 2.85 Million shares of worth $36.8 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.21% of company’s outstanding stock.