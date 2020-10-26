Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 5,549,721 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.63 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.41 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 15.87% during that session. The MCEP stock price is -364.73% off its 52-week high price of $11.2 and 50.21% above the 52-week low of $1.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 59.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 327.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) trade information

Sporting 15.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the MCEP stock price touched $2.98-1 or saw a rise of 18.12%. Year-to-date, Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP shares have moved -56.%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) have changed -6.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 205.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.37 while the price target rests at a high of $7.37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +205.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 205.81% from current levels.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.55%.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.98% with a share float percentage of 6.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 25.89 Thousand shares worth more than $93.97 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 5.12 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.6 Thousand and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.