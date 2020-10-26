Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 3,791,087 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $192.65 Billion, closed the recent trade at $108.93 per share which meant it gained $1.14 on the day or 1.06% during that session. The ABT stock price is -4.84% off its 52-week high price of $114.2 and 43.44% above the 52-week low of $61.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.9.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) trade information

Sporting 1.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the ABT stock price touched $110.05 or saw a rise of 1.12%. Year-to-date, Abbott Laboratories shares have moved 25.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have changed 5.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $119.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $99 while the price target rests at a high of $130. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.12% from current levels.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Abbott Laboratories shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +13.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.19%, compared to 9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.1% and 27.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.1%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.51 Billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.6 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $8.08 Billion and $8.31 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.3% for the current quarter and 15.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +45.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.28%.

ABT Dividends

Abbott Laboratories is expected to release its next earnings report between January 20 and January 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.44 at a share yield of 1.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.9%.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.18% with a share float percentage of 77.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abbott Laboratories having a total of 2657 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 150.04 Million shares worth more than $13.72 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 19.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 134.75 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.32 Billion and represent 17.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.54% shares in the company for having 50411587 shares of worth $4.61 Billion while later fund manager owns 36.7 Million shares of worth $3.36 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.76% of company’s outstanding stock.