Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) has a beta value of 1.8 and has seen 2,662,843 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.51 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.42 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 10.94% during that session. The SND stock price is -105.63% off its 52-week high price of $2.92 and 61.27% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 276.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 189.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) trade information

Sporting 10.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the SND stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 8.5%. Year-to-date, Smart Sand, Inc. shares have moved -44.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) have changed 12.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +76.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.58% from current levels.

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Smart Sand, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +70.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -102.56%, compared to -23.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -123.8% and -143.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.2%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.04 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $65.69 Million and $47.67 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -75.6% for the current quarter and -64.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +69.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.6%.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.21% with a share float percentage of 76.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smart Sand, Inc. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 1.48 Million shares worth more than $1.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 3.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 1Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 Million and represent 2.38% of shares outstanding.