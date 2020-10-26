Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) has a beta value of 0.3 and has seen 18,438,187 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.58 Million, closed the last trade at $2.74 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 5.38% during that session. The EVK stock price is -146.72% off its 52-week high price of $6.76 and 77.74% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

Sporting 5.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the EVK stock price touched $6.76-5 or saw a rise of 59.47%. Year-to-date, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. shares have moved 80.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 166.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) have changed 222.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.47.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -89.4%.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.46% with a share float percentage of 1.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 27.58 Thousand shares worth more than $28.96 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 27.31 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.68 Thousand and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.