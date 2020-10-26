Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 3,339,587 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.97 Million, closed the last trade at $2.09 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 14.84% during that session. The CTIB stock price is -300.48% off its 52-week high price of $8.37 and 80.86% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 344.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) trade information

Sporting 14.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the CTIB stock price touched $2.25-7 or saw a rise of 7.11%. Year-to-date, Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares have moved 148.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) have changed 57.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 234.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +234.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 234.93% from current levels.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.59% with a share float percentage of 1.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yunhong CTI Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 49.3 Thousand shares worth more than $127.93 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 10.5 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.24 Thousand and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.