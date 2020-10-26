Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) has a beta value of 0.34 and has seen 2,161,041 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $182.63 Million, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -13.64% during that session. The LLIT stock price is -724.39% off its 52-week high price of $3.38 and 21.95% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 682.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) trade information

Despite being -13.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the LLIT stock price touched $0.6 or saw a rise of 32.35%. Year-to-date, Lianluo Smart Limited shares have moved 19.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) have changed 12.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1241.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1241.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1241.46% from current levels.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50.6%.

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 80.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.1% with a share float percentage of 30.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lianluo Smart Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 76.91 Thousand shares worth more than $52.71 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barclays PLC, with the holding of over 59.2 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.57 Thousand and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.