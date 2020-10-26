Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,895,212 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.1 Million, closed the last trade at $0.6 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -13.69% during that session. The HUSN stock price is -226.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.96 and 46.67% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) trade information

Despite being -13.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the HUSN stock price touched $0.89 or saw a rise of 32.99%. Year-to-date, Hudson Capital Inc. shares have moved -46.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) have changed 67.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 691.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 223.15.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 952.29 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $601.85 Thousand and represent 3.35% of shares outstanding.